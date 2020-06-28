The Black Lives Matter movement is getting stronger every day. Many have decided to fight racism. Thor: Ragnarok star Idris Elba says his celebrity status does not make him immune to racism. Just like him, a lot of Hollywood stars have talked about facing racism.

The Thor: Ragnarok actor shared that he was raised with the ideas that he had to be “twice as good as the white man” to succeed in life, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The actor was a part of a live question and Answer session titled “The Reckoning: Kwame Kwei-Armah and Idris Elba on the Arts and Black Lives Matter”, where he spoke about his brush with racism.

“Success has not negated racism for me. Asking me about racism is like asking me about how long I have been breathing,” said Idris Elba to Daily Mail.

He added that normally the first time black people have “any consciousness” around their skin “it is usually about racism”. “That stays with you regardless of whether you become successful or you beat the system,” the actor said.

Talking about work ethic inculcated in him by his late father Winston, who was from Sierra Leone, and his Ghanaian mother Eve, Thor: Ragnarok said: “If you want to make it in this world, you have to be twice as good as the white man.”

