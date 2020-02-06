Thor 4: Christian Bale To Play The ‘Otherworldly’ Marvel Villain In This Chris Hemsworth Starrer?

After the end of the Avengers world, the Marvel fans are eagerly waiting for the independent superhero films to release on the big screen. This list includes Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor 4. Titled Thor: Love & Thunder, the film became even more exciting when it was announced that Christian Bale will also be a part of the film.

While his fans were excited to see Christian Bale in this new avatar, many of them started speculating what role the actor would play in the film. Rumour had it that Christian would play the role of Beta Ray Bill or Dario Agger, but now it looks like Christian is keen on essay the baddie in the film. The Batman star will supposedly essay the role of an intergalactic villain this time.

The report also said that Christian Bale hasn’t been locked into the role officially yet. There is still some paperwork to be done before the actor signs the film. It is said that Bale is in discussions to play a lead in the movie – one who is explicitly said to be the main villain of the film. “We can also concretely confirm that he’s an alien species, who is described as being “otherworldly,” added the report.

Talking about the Marvel films, it has had one of the top names as a part of the film. Cate Blanchett (Thor: Ragnarok) and Annette Bening (Captain Marvel) to Michael Douglas (Ant-Man and the Wasp) and Robert Redford (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) have been a part of this universe.

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. The film hits the theatres on November 5, 2021.

