Sunny Leone Shares 3 Secrets To Her Beautiful Skin That All Women In Their 20s Should Try

Apart from her crazy dance moves and fabulous acting, Sunny Leone is loved for her ever glowing beauty. The Ragini MMS actress is one of the prettiest stars in Bollywood and she never shies away from stepping out sans makeup. Sunny Leone, who has her own cosmetic line, says she believes in all things organic and has finally shared a few tips on how to take care of the skin to make it look beautiful.

While talking to Times Now, the 38-year-old actress said, “What’s my secret? I generally take care of my skin pretty well. I use nice, clean products that are good for me. I think what happens is that people get caught up in a brand or what they see instead of what really works for them. For most people, things that work are basics but when we get caught up in putting so many different things on our face that doesn’t work for us and we don’t necessarily see results.”

She further added, “I believe here, anyways, that when one dermatologist suggests you something maybe you see one more to get a second opinion. Because I have seen so many people be advised the most ridiculous things and I see them again and their skin is burned. They want to change something and it has just gone wrong in every way, so, please double-check, get a second opinion.”

Further sharing the three tips on how a person in their ’20s should take care of their skin, the actress said, “Find a very clean, purifying cleanser that doesn’t have a bunch of crazy stuff in it that will make your skin react. It should just clean your face nicely.”

“Preventative, so if you are in your 20s, start using that wrinkle cream now because once you get the wrinkles, it’s is not gonna go away, so, you might as well start putting on and using some of these products that are really great for your skin and they’ll keep your skin so much better when you are in your 30s and then your 40s. So, I believe in prevention instead of fixing,” she added.

Sunny said the last tip she would like to share is, “Wash your face before you go to bed no matter what. Even if you are completely wasted, for those people out there, they like to go out and look really pretty and glam up and at the end of the night, when you have done all that make sure you wash your face.”

