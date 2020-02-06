World Famous Lover Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda’s Romantic Anthology Promises To Tug Your Heart Strings With Emotions

The trailer of Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda’s much-awaited World Famous Lover is finally out. Post garnering positive responses for the posters, teaser and songs, the makers this evening unveiled the trailer.

Vijay took to his Twitter handle to share the trailer with a tweet that read: “I knew this was going to be my last love story, so we decided to make this one of its kind. Filled with all kinds of love. I present to you, #WorldFamousLover! Releasing this Valentine’s Day – Feb 14th.”

I knew this was going to be my last love story, so we decided to make this one of its kind. Filled with all kinds of love. I present to you, #WorldFamousLover! Releasing this Valentine's Day – Feb 14th.#WFLTrailer – https://t.co/p86vDMb8PG — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 6, 2020

Talking about the trailer, the 2-minute 13-seconds video starts with Vijay Deverakonda taking a vow that he always wanted to be World Famous Lover. Following which one gets to see the film’s leading ladies Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite, and their part in his life. With each actress in the trailer, Vijay can be seen in the different get-up.

However, the one thing that connects Vijay with his leading ladies is the emotions. Where the first half of the trailer has Vijay wooing the leading ladies with his charm and innocence, the second half has all the emotional elements followed by heartbreaks and high intense dialogues by Vijay.

World Famous Lover is an anthology romantic drama, which is been helmed by Kranthi Madhav, the Vijay Deverakonda starrer is been bankrolled by K A Vallabha and K S Rama Rao under Creative Commercials banner.

World Famous Lover will hit big screens on 14th February on the occasion of Valentine’s day.

