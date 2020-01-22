This Is How Courteney Cox Reacted To BFF Jennifer Aniston’s Reunion With Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s reunion at SAG awards last week took the internet by storm. As soon as the pictures of the two came out, they went viral on the internet within minutes. Fans were happy to see their favourite ex-couple finally gelling up together after years of their separation.

Not just Brad and Jen fans, even several celebs are happy to see the duo being friendly with each other. It was indeed a big moment in the history of Hollywood as at one time, they were called the hottest couple ever! Now, Jennifer Aniston’s Bff and Friends co-star Courteney Cox’s reaction to Jen and Brad’s reunion is revealed.

As reported by HollywoodLife, a source close to Courteney Cox revealed that she is cheering just like most of their fans. The source informed, “Courteney’s thrilled to see Jen and Brad on such great terms. But more than that, she loves seeing her best friend so happy. Jen is having a moment and it’s only natural Courteney is cheering her on.”

The source further added, “It’s not about romance, it doesn’t have to be about that to be meaningful. This is about real friendship. Courteney thinks it’s a beautiful thing that they can still see and appreciate the good in each other.”

Furthermore, the source told the portal that as they are best friends, they love seeing each other happy. As both the ladies have been through a lot, they confide in each other when it comes to relationships. Courteney also knows how important Brad Pitt was to Jennifer Aniston.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!