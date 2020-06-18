The Witcher 2: Henry Cavill Starrer To Witness New Members In The Bandwagon, Confirm Makers

Netflix’s fantasy drama The Witcher season 2 stands amongst the most awaited shows of the platform. While Henry Cavill’s Geralt Of Rivia remains the lead, the buzz is that the show will witness more witchers entering the plot in season 2. And this is isn’t us speculating but the showrunner confirming it.

In The Witcher, Geralt of Rivia played by Superman fame Henry Cavill is very much an example of his clan. Meanwhile, in season 1, we saw another witcher in Remus who died in the same episode. Now, the makers are planning to explore Geralt Of Rivia’s roots.

This will lead to many witchers coming into the picture. Talking about the same in a report in Small Screen, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich, said, “Probably my favourite additions for Season 2 are the new witchers. Really, in Season 1, we got to know Geralt and he’s our prime example of a witcher. And then there is one other witcher, Remus, who we meet in Episode 103, who quickly dies (laughs).”

“So it was, for us really, about getting Geralt back to his roots and sort of learning where he came from and what his story is and what his sense of family is,” Lauren S. Hissrich added.

Meanwhile, many fans had complained about the confusing timeline of The Witcher Season 1. Hissrich opened up that the new season will be more linear and easy to understand.

How excited are you for The Witcher 2? Let us know in the comments section below.

