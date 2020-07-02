The Tax Collector Trailer: An Intense Shia LeBeouf Is Winning Hearts In This David Ayer Directorial

The trailer of director David Ayer’s American crime thriller The Tax Collector released a few hours ago and has become the talk of the town since then. Featuring an intense and gritty Shia LeBeouf, along with Bobby Soto, Cinthya Carmona and George Lopez, the film is scheduled to release on August 7.

According to the synopsis shared by distributors RLJE Films, The Tax Collector is headlined by Bobby Soto as David and Shia LaBeouf as Creeper who are working for the crime lord Wizard, collecting his cut from the profits of local gangs’ illicit dealings. However, there is a twist when Wizard’s old opponent returns to Los Angeles from Mexico, the business is upended, and David finds himself desperate to protect what matters more to him than anything else: his family.

David Ayer is popularly known for co-writing The Fast and the Furious. He has also directed the Will Smith, Jared Leto and Margot Robbie starrer Suicide Squad and Brad Pitt’s 2014 American war film, Fury, which had also featured Shia LaBeouf.

Have a look at the trailer here:

Ever since the trailer was released, fans have been discussing the same on Twitter. Here are a few reactions:

Shia LaBeouf said the Peanut Butter Falcon was a life changing experience.Honeyboy was his therapy.The Tax Collector shows his range and why he's the best actor working today. pic.twitter.com/DYt4DxVUCa — Dean Baity (@Deanbaity1) July 2, 2020

The Tax Collector is gonna be a dope ass movie 👏🏼 — Susana (@suzzyy_) July 2, 2020

Daaaaammmmnnnn Shia lebeouf got this flick off the hook Watch "THE TAX COLLECTOR Trailer (2020)" on YouTube https://t.co/gZBBI7sVvc — AC KOOLZ (@AC_KOOLZ) July 2, 2020

shia in the tax collector……..that’s it, that’s the tweet pic.twitter.com/mGnaOTGoPK — ʎuuǝp (@dennydoughty) July 2, 2020

The Tax Collector looks incredible. — Adam (@adam_rivs) July 2, 2020

@DavidAyerMovies rewatched the trailer for Tax Collector. As someone who grew up in a town mix of white, black,latinos, in JERSEY…trust me when say Hueros learn the code and know how to hang with mexicanos. Can't wait to see this movie brother. Looks 🔥🔥🔥 — Dan Cruz (@_iambun_) July 2, 2020

That movie the Tax Collector looks 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.. Shia LeBouf looks like a total bad ass cuh.. — Chuy_The_Raider(Perpetual LineStepper 🤣) (@chuycisneros74) July 2, 2020

Reportedly in June 2018 it was revealed that Shia LaBeouf and David Ayer are collaborating yet again for The Tax Collector, and a month later principal photography had begun.

Are you a fan of Shia LaBeouf too? What are your thoughts on the trailer? Share it with us in the comment section below.

