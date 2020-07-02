Tenet New Posters Out! Christopher Nolan’s Awaited Drama To Now Release On August 12

Christopher Nolan’s next film Tenet is one of the most anticipated films across the globe. The topic of release of the Robert Pattinson & John David Washington starrer is a recurring affair and the film is a highly awaited one. The makers announced the new release date with a couple of new posters of the film. It is now set to hit screens on August 12 and not July 31 as earlier announced.

The makers of Tenet shared new posters of the film as they announced the new release date. Sharing it on the Tenet official Twitter handle, they wrote, Time runs out. New art for #TENET only in theatres Wednesday, August 12.”

Time runs out. New art for #TENET only in theaters Wednesday, August 12. pic.twitter.com/8Q0DBsIzj2 — TENET (@TENETFilm) July 1, 2020

Time runs out. New art for #TENET coming to Cinemas soon. pic.twitter.com/VIbmIIFMay — Warner Bros. India (@warnerbrosindia) July 1, 2020

Time runs out. New art for #TENET coming to Cinemas soon. pic.twitter.com/1L0jmoZQk6 — Warner Bros. India (@warnerbrosindia) July 1, 2020

The new posters featuring John David Washington are interesting and have intrigued fans for what awaits. Tenet just like all other projects right now has faced the wrath of the ongoing pandemic. The film was originally set to release on July 17, but the shutting down of theatres pushed it ahead.

Directed by the maverick filmmaker Christopher Nolan, the film stars Robert Pattinson, Kenneth Branagh, John David Washington, Michael Caine and Dimple Kapadia in key roles.

An update also says that the India release of Tenet is now official. Though the release date of the film in India isn’t out as of yet, the fans in the country can be assured that it will hit the screens here.

