The Office Sad Theme Video: John Krasinski's 'Jim' & Steve Carell's Michael Will Make You Sob Like A Baby

It seems today is ‘The Office‘ day as after motivating you with John Krasinski’s Jim imitating Steve Carell’s Michael Scott, we’re here to make you cry. Yeah, and we don’t throw around words like ‘cry’ without any solid reason. If you’re The Office fan, you’ll need some tissues handy post watching the video.

The video consists of the ‘sad and lofi’ version of The Office’s signature theme. That’s not it; the creator L. Dre also includes some of the very heart-breaking dialogues from Steve’s final episode.

Undoubtedly, the best thing about this video will be the final conversation between Steve Carell’s Michael and John Krasinski’s Jim. Jim’s “Best boss I’ve ever had” is already one of the saddest conversations of all-time, but L. Dre adds to it, and you’ll get additional goosebumps for it.

Watch the video of The Office Sad Theme Song here:

Back in May this year, Steve Carell brought back the popular character Gru, which he voiced in the Despicable Me franchise, along with his band of Minions, to urge people to keep their distance and help fight the spread of coronavirus.

The loved animated characters have returned to spread awareness through a new public service announcement message. Illumination, the animation studio behind Despicable Me, has developed the message with the World Health Organization and the United Nations Foundation, reports variety.com.

In the short video, Steve Carell’s Gru, voiced by Carell, highlights the lifesaving behaviours necessary to adopt to stop the spread of the virus amid the ongoing pandemic, reminding people to practice social distancing, staying active at home and being kind to one another.

