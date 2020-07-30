The Kissing Booth 2: Will Joey King Led Romantic Comedy Achieve THIS Feat On Netflix In Coming Days?

To be on top is one thing, but to sustain it for long-duration or period is a real task. Netflix’s last week’s release The Kissing Booth 2, despite mixed reviews has been blazing guns at the peak with number one position on the OTT platform in the US. The college teen romantic comedy venture is one of the most-watched films on Netflix, not just in the US, but also globally since its release last week.

If The Kissing Booth 2 can pull off a week or maybe two at number 1 spot, then it could probably beat or match the record of Spenser Confidential that had a fantastic run as numero uno on Netflix for over two weeks after its release on the OTT platform.

As per a report from forbes.com, with no big releases in the coming weeks, it doesn’t look like the Joey King movie is letting go of the No. 1 spot anytime soon.

Only Mark Wahlberg led Spenser Confidential has achieved a double-digit streak in the No. 1 position. The action drama had spent an insane 18 consecutive days in the first place.

As per the same portal, the second-best after Spencer Confidential is The Wrong Missy led by David Spade and Lauren Lapkus. The film had a run at number 1 on Netflix for 9 days.

Talking about The Kissing Booth 2, the Joey King led college romantic comedy is a sequel to 2018 released The Kissing Booth. The original was a runaway hit, as it was very well-liked and appreciated by viewers.

Apart from Joey King, The Kissing Booth 2 also stars Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi in key roles. The film is been helmed by Vince Marcello.

