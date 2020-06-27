The Hangover Trilogy: From Robert Downey Jr. Being Considered For A Role To Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker Connection, Check Out Some Lesser Known Facts

Todd Phillips’s The Hangover series is much loved all over the world. From Bradley Cooper’s charming Phil to Ed Helms’ goofy Stu and Zach Galifianakis’ man-child Alan – these characters have become famous for their quirks and adorable friendship. In fact, a lot of group of friends called themselves Wolfpack after the release of the film.

As we have entered the weekend, we suppose you might want to binge-watch this hilarious series all over again. But before you do that, why don’t you have a look at these lesser-known facts from the film and then re-watch the movies. Maybe, they might give you a different perspective.

Read on:

Robert Downey Jr. & Paul Rudd connection

Movie making and particularly casting is one difficult process. A certain role usually is offered to a lot of artistes before it finally lands in a particular actor’s lap. After three hilarious Hangover films, we couldn’t imagine anyone except Bradley Cooper as the charming Phil Wenneck. However, did you know that the role was initially offered to Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd? Though the latter had turned it down for reasons unknown.

Wait, it doesn’t end there. Reportedly even our beloved Iron Man Robert Downey Jr. was considered to play mob boss Marshall in the third part of the series. However, the role was finally played by John Goodman. Well, while we loved Goodman in the part, we are sure Downey Jr. would have brought his own charm to the role. What do you think?

Mike Tyson’s real-life struggle

The legendary boxer played himself in the film and received a lot of appreciation for his part. However, later while speaking on In Depth With Graham Bensinger, Tyson revealed that he had agreed to be a part of the film to “supply his drug habit”. He added that he was high on cocaine while filming, but working on the movie helped him amend his lifestyle.

Bill Clinton’s much-publicised visit

Interestingly, Former USA President Bill Clinton had visited the Hangover 2 set while the cast was shooting in Bangkok. Clinton was reportedly in Thailand giving speeches on clean energy, and for a gathering with world leaders. Naturally, rumours spread that the politician had a cameo in the film. However, later actor Ed Helms who played Dr. Stu Price in the film had rubbished the news.

The Joker connection

A director’s versatility is evident when he can effortlessly helm two diverse kinds of films. Todd Phillips, who made the Hangover series, also directed the Joaquin Phoenix starrer 2019 film, Joker. And ardent fans have noticed a connection between the two films. In Joker, Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) goes to a pharmacy called Helms, while one of the lead actors in the Hangover films is Ed Helms who is a dentist in the series. Now, we don’t know if this was intentional or coincidental, but it surely is an interesting trivia to know.

Reel and real-life difference

While alcohol is a free-flowing element in the film, did you know that Bradley Cooper who played Phil, a teacher in the film is a teetotaler? According to IMDb, Cooper had quit drinking when he was 29.

