2005 horror film The Exorcism of Emily Rose has a special place in the hearts of the fans of the genre. The film had Jennifer Carpenter in the title role and still carries value among the viewers.

Recently, the director of The Exorcism of Emily Rose, Scott Derrickson shared an interesting and scary trivia from the sets and it will make you feel very scared. Scott took to Twitter and shared that while shooting for the film, Jennifer’s radio would turn on out of the blue in the middle of the night.

Scott shared a picture post on Twitter which reads as saying, “Jennifer Carpenter, the actress who played the title role in the 2005 horror film The Exorcism of Emily Rose, reports that her radio would turn itself on in the middle of the night several times while filming the movie. It would also play one section of the Pearl Jam song Alive, that recited the phrase ‘I’m still alive’, over and over again, without any explanation.”

The director captioned the post and added that even co-star Laura Linney’s radio turned on in midnight. “This is true. Also, Laura Linney’s radio turned on at night 3 times during production.” his caption reads as saying. Check out his tweet below:

This is true. Also, Laura Linney’s radio turned on at night 3 times during production. pic.twitter.com/DngYXrkxyO — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) December 23, 2020

Isn’t that chilling?

Scott Derrickson has also directed much loved MCU film Doctor Strange. Earlier this year there were reports that he will be helming the sequel to the 1980s musical fantasy Labyrinth, which starred music icon David Bowie and actress Jennifer Connelly.

Maggie Levin, who wrote and directed Into The Dark: My Valentine, is on board to pen the script for the sequel for TriStar Pictures, reports variety.com.

The 1986 original film remains to be a cult status even after over three decades.

While announcing the project, Sony said that Labyrinth has “maintained audience popularity for over three decades, leading to tie-in novels, comic books, video games, screenings and even an annual fan masquerade ball”.

The film revolved around Connelly’s character attempting to reach the centre of an enormous maze to rescue her infant brother. Bowie portrayed the villainous Jareth, the Goblin King. It was directed by the late Jim Henson, and most of the film’s significant characters were played by puppets produced by Henson’s Creature Shop.

Star Wars veteran George Lucas executive produced the 1986 film.

