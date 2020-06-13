The Conjuring Universe: From Ellen DeGeneres To The Aquaman Connect – 5 UNKNOWN Facts You Cannot Miss Out On!

Are you a fan of the horror genre? Then we are sure you must love The Conjuring universe. Kickstarting with the first Conjuring film in 2013, the makers released another one in 2016. It further expanded into other sub-stories with Annabelle and The Nun being the central characters.

While many of us must have binged watched these films a number of times already, we now share a few interesting facts from The Conjuring Universe which might shock, surprise or simply entertain you. Have fun!

A special cameo from the real-life paranormal investigator

Even the biggest fans of the series must have missed this special appearance by Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring (2013). Remember the sequence where Carolyn Perron (played by Lili Taylor) attends a conference held by the famed paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in the film? Look closely into the scene, and you’ll see the real-life Lorraine sitting right in the front row. Interesting, right?

The Ellen DeGeneres connection

While promoting Annabelle in 2014 on The Ellen Show, the celebrity host revealed an interesting fact that shocked many of her fans and that of the movie too. She revealed that she lived in the apartment that’s used in the horror film. Elaborating further on the same she added, “The apartment in the movie was my first apartment that I moved to in LA. That was the building I lived in; where they shot the movie. I was watching it going: ‘That looks familiar’ and it was my building. It was scary back then too.” Now, that’s some revelation, Ellen!

Sister Act

Did you know that Taissa Farmiga who played the lead protagonist Sister Irene in the 2018 supernatural horror film, The Nun, is actually the younger sister of actress Vera Farmiga? Vera has played Lorraine Warren in all The Conjuring Films.

There is another fun fact from the same film. While heading towards the abbey, when Father Burke (played by Demian Bichir) settles his luggage on a truck, look at its number plate closely. If you remove the numbers from there, the remaining alphabets spell VALAK, which is the name of the demon nun featured in the film.

A Treat For All The DC Fans

According to IMDB, the infamous Annabelle doll has featured in the 2018 DC film Aquaman starring Jason Momoa and Amber Heard. Later, a few DC comic book issues of The Demon and Swamp Thing appeared in Annabelle Comes Home (2019).

Factual Error

Going back to the first film in the series, The Conjuring, we all loved how Ed and Lorraine Warren came to rescue the Perron family. However, according to Carolyn and Roger’s eldest daughter Andrea Perron, who has even written a three-part series book on her family’s experience in the haunted house, denies that Warren’s intervention helped them in any way.

In an interview with 757 Paranormal in 2016, Andrea says, “The Warrens did not step in and rescue us. The Warrens stepped in, and even though I believe it was unintentional, they really made matters worse. They were in over their heads right from the inception. They didn’t realise what they were dealing with and how powerful it was. To Mrs Warren’s credit I will say that she did step into the house and said ‘I sense a malignant presence in this house, her name is Bathsheba’. And there is no way she could have known that, because she had no background and no history on the house at all. However, she then blamed anything and everything that happened of a negative nature in the house on Bathsheba, which is how she became the villainess in the film. It was gross inaccuracies, in terms of that.”

So that’s all from us. Do you have any more interesting trivia from The Conjuring Universe to share with us? Let us know in the comments section below.

