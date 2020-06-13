When Aquaman Actress Amber Heard Came Out As Bisexual, Said “I’ve Lived Through Some Real Hell”





The last few years have been really tough for Amber Heard. It all started with her marriage with Johnny Depp. Trouble in paradise led to an ugly divorce battle that is still going on. Furthermore, Amber’s mother passed away and her career at Aquaman franchise is at stake too!

Soon after her divorce with Johnny Depp, Amber came out of the closet. The actress revealed that she is bisexual, and many supported her. However, there remained a section that asked her not to make the big step. Just what Kristen Stewart went through with Marvel, Amber Heard too was asked not share her story. Because according to those people, her career would dwindle post the revelation.

In an interview with Porter Magazine in 2018, Amber Heard herself opened all about it. “Everyone said there has never been another working actress who did this, a female lead – you will lose everything,” shared the actress. She had already made a place with Aquaman by then.

When asked if all of it scared her, Amber Heard answered, “Of course. This is my life, my livelihood. I supported my family. What am I going to say to my sister: ‘Sorry, I blew it, because I have a big mouth’? I was scared to death.”

When asked why she did it, “It was wrong [not to],” answered Heard further. “A lie is never sustainable. The truth is the only thing that’s sustainable,” she concluded.

That’s not it, Amber Heard even went emotional talking about whatever wrong happened in her life. “I’ve lived through some real HELL. Every day I wake up and I make the decision to turn all of that into something GOOD. Even when it’s still being directed at me, when ROCKS are thrown at me,” she shared.

More power to Amber Heard for taking the tough route.

Meanwhile, it is being said that the DC makers are contemplating her role as Mera in Aquaman 2. Names like Blake Lively and Emilia Clarke has surfaced online as a replacement.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!