Wonder Woman 1984 & Tenet Get NEW Release Dates From Warner Bros. Pictures, Check Out

Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet are two of the most anticipated films across the globe. While pandemic has put a halt on the further movement of the two, Warner Bros. Pictures has confirmed the push in release dates. The new release dates are out too.

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet that stars Robert Pattinson, was set for a July 17, 2020 release. But now as the latest reports suggest, the film will hit the shores on July 31. Ironically, July 31 is the tenth anniversary of Nolan’s classic Inception. As for Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot herself announced the new release date.

As per a report in Variety, Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group said, “We’re especially thrilled, in this complex and rapidly changing environment, to be bringing Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, a global tentpole of jaw-dropping size, scope, and scale, to theatres around the world on July 31.”

He added, “It’s been longer than any of us could’ve imagined since we’ve seen a movie on the big screen, and to acknowledge Chris’ fans as we count down to Tenet’s opening day, we are also excited to offer his masterpiece ‘Inception’ in theatres for its 10th anniversary on July 17.”

Meanwhile, Wonder Woman 1984 starring Gal Gadot was set for an August 15, 2020 release. Now as revealed by Gadot, the film will hit the big screens on October 2, 2020.

Making the big announcement, Gal Gadot in her tweet wrote, “The new release date for WW84 is 10.2.20. Wow, it’s finally happening, & I couldn’t be more excited!To all the fans that stuck w/ us through this time, thank u so much! We couldn’t have done this w/o you.I’m so excited for you to get to see this #WW84, it will be worth the wait.”

The new release date for WW84 is 10.2.20. Wow,it's finally happening, & I couldn’t be more excited!To all the fans that stuck w/ us through this time, thank u so much! We couldn't have done this w/o you.I'm so excited for you to get to see this #WW84, it will be worth the wait❤️ pic.twitter.com/GCU0tcpqHT — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) June 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Pictures has a long line up of films alongside Wonder Woman 1984 and Tenet. We can expect some more announcements in the coming days.

