The Big Show From WWE Wants To Star In THIS Marvel Film & It’s A Surprise

All WWE fans remember Paul Wight AKA The Big Show from back when he used his move to ‘chop’ his opponents. Well, he wants to enter Hollywood now and he also exactly knows what kind of role he wants to play. Just a hint, it’s something from upcoming films in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Dwayne Johnson came from WWE and he really made a name for himself in Hollywood. He’s currently the highest-paid actor since a few years now. Even wrestlers like Dave Bautista and John Cena have been a part of the industry.

In a chat with Comicbook, The Big Show opened up about his Hollywood fantasy, “The one that really I’m looking at it, I would love if they do a remake, I’m definitely going to go after pretty hard is that they do a Daredevil remake. And I’m going to definitely go after Kingpin pretty hard. I think Kingpin’s a shoe-in for me.”

The Big Show also talked about Josh Brolin’s Thanos from Avengers saga and said, “Thanos is this big, massive villain with complexities, but the way Josh Brolin played Thanos, he played it so perfectly and so spot-on. Because when you’re that big and you’re that powerful, you really don’t have to constantly impress your boys or change your tone or any of that stuff. You already know who you are. When I saw him play Thanos and I saw it in theatres. I was like, ‘Wow, that was so perfectly done on so many levels. I want to be like Samuel L. Jackson. I don’t work to turn anything down but the pillowcases.”

