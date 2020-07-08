Wonder Woman 1984 Update: Gal Gadot Shining BRIGHT In These Fresh Stills Will Bring A Big Smile On Your Face

Wonder Woman fans will have to wait a little longer for the film Wonder Woman 1984 to hit the cinemas, but here’s something that will bring a big smile on your face. Some fresh stills from the upcoming Gal Gadot have been released and these will definitely take your excitement levels on another level.

The freshly released stills from Wonder Woman 1984 show Gal Gadot in action and it’s totally thrilling. One still also shows her decked in her Golden Eagle armour. Have a look:

Isn’t that exciting?

Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984 was earlier slated to release in Dec 2019 but was shifted to June 2020 to avoid a clash with Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. However, the COVID-19 pandemic happened resulting in the lockdown which further pushed the film to August. But that was not it as due to extension in lockdown, the film further got postponed. It is now expected to hit cinemas on Oct 2, 2020.

Earlier talking about the film, Gal Gadot said that it’s not a sequel to the first Wonder Woman film and it would be unfair to call it so. Gal Gadot in an interview with Total Film Magazine said that they don’t pick up the story where they left it last, because it was 66 years ago. She said, “So she’s been living for over six decades by herself, in man’s world, serving mankind and doing good.”

“This story is a story of its own. I mean, the only thing that we share in both stories is probably, you know, the fact that it’s Diana Prince and also Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). But other than that, it’s a whole new world, and the era is different, and Diana is different, and the story is new.” added Gal Gadot.

Wonder Woman 1984 is directed by Patty Jenkins.

