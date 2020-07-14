The Batman: Robert Pattinson To Resume The Shoot Soon But There's A Huge Change In Matt Reeves' Film!

Because of the pandemic, the shooting of many films was stopped in March. Matt Reeves’ The Batman starring Robert Pattinson was one of them. The team was shooting in the U.K. However, the lockdown was imposed and just like everyone, their shoot was halted too.

Now, for the film industry, things are getting back to normal a bit. Under the guidelines imposed by the government, the shooting of several films will resume soon. One of them is Reeves’ The Batman.

Netflix’s The Call Sheet host Kris Tapley shared the news of the resumption of The Batman’s shoot in the UK. Kris tweeted Matt Reeves’ superhero drama’s shoot will resume in September. But there will be a big change in this Robert Pattinson starrer.

The Batman won’t be shot on real locations anymore. Instead, they will finish the film in the studio now. In an interview earlier, Matt Reeves had talked about how he wants to shoot in London. Looks like that isn’t happening anymore.

Kris Tapley tweeted, “Hearing THE BATMAN picks back up in September. All locations scrapped. Building everything in studio now.”

Read the tweet below:

Hearing THE BATMAN picks back up in September. All locations scrapped. Building everything in studio now. — Kris Tapley (@kristapley) July 13, 2020

Along with Robert Pattinson, the film also stars Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano and Colin Farrell. In the past few months, several stars and crew of the film shared interesting details about the film. Hence, everyone is super excited to see Robert playing the caped crusader.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!