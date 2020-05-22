The Batman: Jeffrey Wright Spills Beans Over Robert Pattinson’s New Batmobile & We Are Excited

Who isn’t excited for Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman? No one. In this case, any update about the film is a blessing. Jeffery Wright who plays commissioner James Gordon in the superhero drama has now opened up about the movie and most importantly about the beautiful beast that everyone loves, Batmobile.

Jeffery Wright while talking about his next massive project that has kept us all waiting, said that it is the next evolution of the Batman. He added that he and the team including Robert Pattinson and director Matt Reeves are working together for creating something unique.

He said all this in an interview with SiriusXM on The Jess Cagle Show. “Like with any film, we’re working together to create a mood, to create an idea, a setting, a tone. This is the next evolution since 1939 when these stories began,” Jeffery Wright said.

Wright called The Batman next evolution of Gotham. The makers are trying to create something of their own but is also Batman. This has surely left the fans excited.

Talking about the madly loved Batmobile, Jeffery Wright said, “most badass muscle car you could imagine. It’s grounded in Gotham. It’s grounded in Americana.” It was recently when Matt Reeves had teased fans with pictures of the new and evolved Batmobile and it looked fiery AF!

The Batman, alongside Robert Pattinson, stars Andy Serkis as Alfred, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Paul Dano as The Riddler, and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman. John Turturro plays Carmine Falcone, while Peter Sarsgaard is playing a character named Gil Colson.

The film which is scheduled to release in October 2021, was going by the schedule. But the pandemic outbreak brought things to a standstill.

