Debby Ryan & Joshua Dun Open Up About Their Secret Marriage, Deets Inside

It was back in December 2018 that Debby Ryan made the big announcement of getting engaged to her love Joshua Dun. There were speculations earlier in April about their wedding but now Ryan has made it official.

The actress has now opened up about her secret marriage to the Twenty One Pilots’ star and has revealed that they got married on New Year Eve. She also revealed that, the marriage was planned in just 28 days.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Debby said, “We began to flirt with the idea of having a destination party celebrating the new decade, then decided in December to get married [in Austin] on New Year’s Eve, and just keep dancing until after the ball dropped,”

Talking about how the path of the wedding started, Joshua told Vogue that it all started during his tour in New Zealand & Australia, “Before leaving for that tour, I knew I wanted to propose in New Zealand.” he said

Further talking about how he designed the ring with a friend, but it wasn’t ready before his takeoff time, Joshua said, “A couple of days before we got to New Zealand, my friend Alex called and said it was good to go. At the last second, we decided it wouldn’t be a smart move to ship the ring as it may not clear customs. Alex volunteered to fly from Columbus to meet Debby’s brother on his layover in Los Angeles. He delivered the ring and turned around and flew right back to Columbus. Chase and his wife then flew with the ring from L.A. to Auckland, landed, and got to the hotel five minutes before our date was set to start.”

On the wedding day, Debby wore an Ellie Saab gown. “The day the collection dropped on Vogue–I saved it,”

Ryan further said, “For a long time, it was the only image of a wedding dress I had saved anywhere, and the only image in a folder titled ‘wedding’ on my phone.”

We wish the couple a happy and lifetime union.

