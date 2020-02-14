The Batman FIRST LOOK Revealed: Robert Pattinson Is A Total Badass As The Dark Knight! WATCH

From the day the film ‘The Batman’ starring Robert Pattinson was announced, fans were eager to know more and more about it. This superhero flick will be helmed by Matt Reeves. The shooting of the film has started and fans are looking forward to updates about the same.

The Twilight actor’s Batman suit has been a major topic of discussion. The makers had created a lot of excitement for the same. A few hours ago, director Matt Reeves took to his Twitter page to share the first look of Robert Pattinson as The Dark Knight. The 45-second camera test video looks promising and the actor has totally gotten into the skin of his character, at least appearance-wise.

In the video, Pattinson, wearing his Batman suit is walking towards the camera from the dark. His body language looks powerful as we expect our superhero to be and the rage in his eye is visible. Michael Giacchino’s background score adds the intensity factor to this look revelation video. Matt Reeves tweeted, “#TheBatman

#CameraTest”.

Check it out:

Earlier, in an interview with the New York Times, about The Batman, Robert Pattinson said, “Batman’s not a hero. He’s a complicated character. I don’t think I could ever play a real hero — there’s always got to be something a little bit wrong. I think it’s because one of my eyes is smaller than the other one.”

The Batman also stars Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard and Collin Farrell in pivotal roles. The film will be produced by DC films and it will hit the screens on June 25, 2021.

