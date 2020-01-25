The Batman: Colin Farewell AKA Supervillain Penguin Reveals Interesting Scoop About Robert Pattinson Starrer

Matt Reeves is all set to bring back on the screen everyone’s favourite superhero with his next titled ‘The Batman’. The film will have Robert Pattinson playing the role of Batman and everyone is looking forward to seeing him play a superhero on the big screen.

Actor Colin Farewell will be playing the role of DC supervillain Penguin in the film. The actor is quite excited to work in Matt Reeves vision of telling the story of Batman. The actor recently opened up about the film and much more.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live show, Colin Farewell shared that he is currently in the process of talking to Matt Reeves. He’s not only directing the film but also wrote the script. He added, “He wrote a really beautiful, dark, moving script, really gorgeous.”

Colin further added, “It’s all very hush hush. But it’s a really beautiful script that he wrote and he has a real love for it, Matt. So, we’re in the process of finishing designing the aesthetic of the character.”

Meanwhile, The Batman also stars Paul Dano who will play the role of Riddler, Zoe Kravitz will essay Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright will play Commissioner Gordon and actor Peter Sarsgaard’s character is yet not revealed. The film is slated to hit the screens on June 21, 2021.

Are you excited to see Robert Pattinson as Batman? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!