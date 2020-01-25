This Is When Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Ananya Panday Will Start Shooting For Shakun Batra’s Next

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday starrer untitled film to be directed by Shakun Batra have become the talk of the town and for all the right reasons. While many details about the film are still under the wrap, the grapevine was that the team will begin shooting for it in March this year and fans already cannot keep calm.

To be produced by Dharma, the film was announced later last year and we saw all the three leads including Deepika, Ananya and Siddhant being excited about the same. Now according to the sources, the film is set to go on floors in March.

Deepika herself confirmed the news to the tabloid Mumbai Mirror. Also, a source close to the development revealed that the team will be attending workshops before they begin shooting as this is the first time they are coming together.

The source said, “It’s a first-time pairing for the entire ensemble, and the cast will have multiple meetings before kicking off the shoot,”

The film is said to explore relationships in the modern world and will have Deepika opposite Siddhant and the makers are still in search for a leading man for Ananya.

Deepika while talking about the film to the tabloid, said, “I am a big fan of Shakun’s work. He is beautiful when it comes to dealing with interpersonal relationships. This is a story about two couples and creatively, I was looking forward to doing something in this space.”

“I don’t like to box the films that I do. Shakun’s film is kind of in the Cocktail and Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani space but also new in many ways. It belongs to a genre that we haven’t attempted in Indian cinema before,” She added.

