The Batman: Check Out How Johnny Depp Would Look As Joker In The Robert Pattinson Starrer!

Robert Pattinson is all set to play the caped crusader in Matt Reeves upcoming film, The Batman. When Robert’s first look as the superhero and the Batmobile pics were shared, fans couldn’t contain their excitement. As Joaquin Phoenix refused to play Joker again, there were reports that Johnny Depp is keen on playing Batman’s nemesis.

There have been speculations that Johnny Depp might play the clown prince of crime against Robert Pattinson’s Batman. But there is no confirmation yet from the team of The Batman. However, fans seem to be excited to see Depp playing the iconic villain.

An artist named William Gray earlier shared his vision of Johnny Depp as the Joker for The Batman. The green hair, evil eyes and red lips make the Pirates of The Caribbean actor look terrific. Willian Gray captioned it, “Here is a quick 40-45 minute edit of Johnny Depp as the Joker in The Batman – Done in Photoshop”.

Check out his post below:

In the comments, fans approved of Johnny Depp as the Joker against Robert Pattinson’s The Batman. One of the fans wrote, “Daaammnnnn🔥🔥🔥🔥. This is the only Joker Depp edit I’ll accept 😤”.

Another posted, “JOHNNY DEPP IN JOKER IS FANTASTIC”. One more fan wrote, “Johnny depp would be great , for a joker role no question 👍”

Meanwhile, the shooting of The Batman is stalled due to the lockdown in March. The film was earlier supposed to release on June 25, 2021. However, it is now postponed to October 1, 2021.

What do you think of Johnny Depp as the Joker? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

