Kylie Jenner Has An EXCLUSIVE Handbag Closet & Its HUGE Cost Is Driving Us Insane!

Kylie Jenner is the world’s youngest billionaire. Well, why not? At the age of 22, she has her own successful cosmetic range. Adding to it is her skincare range, which gets sold out within minutes of being launched/ restocked! While that all is known, her fans will know all about her obsession with handbags! But what we are now obsessed with what is its worth!

Time and again, Kylie Jenner keeps giving an insight into her luxurious home. But it is one of her pictures from her handbag closet that has caught the most attention. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul once took to her Instagram and posed for a selfie in her handbag closet. Dressed in a silver wrap-around, the reality TV star’s view was nothing but what are dreams are made of!

Starting from brands like Louis Vuitton to Graffiti Speedy, Keepall Graffiti, and Gucci, Chanel bags – is there any luxurious brand that she has missed out on? Well, one can say that a lot of products might have comes as promotional stuff, but they seem to expensive to be received as freebies. Albeit, we thought you may just want to know the cost of some of these pieces!

As per a report by Elle, Kylie Jenner’s Louis Vuitton X Supreme bags let alone cost £9,000 for the duffle version and £4,000 for the smaller version. Which is about 8.5 lakhs and 3.7 lakhs in INR. Talking about the Keeping With The Kardashian star’s 3 Channel bags, one of them cost around 1.8 lakhs.

The Kylie Skin creator’s wardrobe has a lot of other Louis Vuitton bags too. The Mirror Alma bags are sold online for £1,600, i.e, 1.5 lakhs. One the other hand, the mirror speedy bag costs around £900 that is 84,000 each.

The diva also has at least 4 Graffiti Speedy bags, which resell for around £1,100 (1 lakh) and 2 Keepall Graffitis which are £1,777 (1.6 lakhs). And one cannot miss out on the Birkins which costs almost £12,000 (11 lakhs).

All in all, looking at the wardrobe, which seems to comprise at least 100 bags. Kylie Jenner’s handbags alone back in 2018 were worth £350k. In India rupees, that is like 3.25 crores!

Brb, we just faced a heart attack!

