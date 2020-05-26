BREAKING! WWE Star Rey Mysterio’s Retirement Ceremony Planned For Next Week

Every time ‘Booyaka, Booyaka 619’ hits the titantron, the WWE arena goes crazy. Yes, it’s the theme song of our beloved Rey Mysterio. The high flyer surprised everyone by making a shocking return in Royal Rumble 2018 and he is in the best shape of his career since then.

But what if we say, Rey Mysterio is retiring very soon; sounds heartbreaking, isn’t it? Well, no matter how disheartening it sounds but the 619 machine will be bidding goodbye to WWE. The retirement ceremony has been announced by the company and it will be held next week.

As per the official tweet from WWE, Rey’s retirement ceremony will be taking place on next week’s RAW. It comes as a huge shocker that despite being in a good form, Rey is taking off from the in-ring action. The tweet reads, “BREAKING: Next week on #WWERaw, @reymysterio will have his retirement ceremony.”

Recently, it was learnt that Rey’s contract is expiring very soon and rumours had it that the high flyer to make his debut in AEW. But considering, Rey’s son is all set for his career in WWE, experts quash all such rumours. Interestingly, a few weeks ago Seth Rollins injured the 619 machine and this retirement plan is said to be a part of a storyline. In that case, we are all set for his feud against Rollins, whenever he returns.

Also, recently with a talk with Sportskeeda, Rey signalled that he isn’t retiring anytime soon and is looking forward to team up with his son Dominick. He quoted, “I most definitely would love to share the ring properly with him in a Tag Team Match or a 3 vs 3, but I definitely would love to potentially share the ring with him one day.”

Let’s wait till the next week’s RAW to know more about Rey’s retirement plans.

