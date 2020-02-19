The Batman: Ben Affleck FINALLY Reveals The Fear That Made Him Walk Out Making Way For Robert Pattinson

The Batman: Ben Affleck played the role of Batman in the films Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017). The actor was supposed to continue playing the Dark Knight in Matt Reeves upcoming film, ‘The Batman‘. However, the actor backed out of the project.

After Ben Affleck left the project, Twilight star Robert Pattinson was roped in to play Batman. Despite Ben’s performance as Batman received a mixed response, the audience is still baffled why he walked out of Reeves’ films. Well, the Argo actor has now opened up on the same.

In an interview with The New York Times, Ben Affleck shared, “I showed somebody The Batman script. They said, ‘I think the script is good. I also think you’ll drink yourself to death if you go through what you just went through again’.”

The actor shared that post his marriage with Jennifer Garner ended in 2019, he was already drinking a lot, for a long time. Affleck said, “I drank relatively normally for a long time. What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart.”

Meanwhile, coming to The Batman, the makers recently shared Robert Pattinson’s first look as the superhero in the suit. Everyone is thrilled to see Pattinson and are excitedly waiting for the film’s release. The film also stars Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard and Collin Farrell and it will hit the screens on June 25, 2021.

