Tenet New Trailer: Christopher Nolan Manipulates Time This Time In This John David Washington Starrer!

The much-awaited new trailer of Tenet is finally out. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. It’s never an easy world in Nolan’s films and this one is another brilliant example.

After taking us to space with Interstellar and playing with our minds and dreams in Inception, Christopher Nolan brings us Time Inversion. As seen in the Tenet trailer, John David Washington’s character has to manipulate time. And why? To stop World War 3.

There have been several reports mentioning that Tenet will include time travel. But in his interview last week, Robert Pattinson denied the same. John David’s character has to reverse-engineer time so that he can change the future. But will he succeed? Is it easy to stop what he wants to? We will get the answers only after watching the film.

Watch the trailer below:

In its YouTube description, the makers have described Tenet as, “Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Not time travel. Inversion.”

Tenet looks gripping and is full of action and drama. In fact, Robert’s character uses his straight face humour to crack a ‘drama’ joke at the end. We also get to see a glimpse of Dimple Kapadia in the trailer. The film will hit the screens on July 17, 2020.

