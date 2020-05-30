The state of the US is in turmoil over the death of George Floyd. The unarmed African American died after a white cop pinned him with his knee for over 9 minutes. The brutal acts of racism led to violent protests by the residents of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

At one point some protestors set MPD’s 3rd Precinct building on fire, which forced personnel to evacuate the area. The protest got a reaction from President Donald Trump in a series of tweets that have enraged several citizens of US including Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish.

Reacting to the protests of Minnesota, Donald Trump tweeted taking a reference to the Mayor of Minessota, Jacob Frey. Trump’s tweet read, “I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right.”

I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Donald Trump then lasts his tough talk towards the protestors in yet another tweet that read, “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

An enraged Taylor Swift responded to Donald Trump’s statements by tweeting to her 86 million followers, “After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump.”

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

Billie Eilish too was not very kind in her words. Using the most harsh possible emotions, Billie took to her Instagram handle and reacted to Donald Trump’s threats. The singer shared screenshots of Trump’s tweets and wrote on her Insta story, “Are you dead f***ing serius????’EAT A HUGE F***ING D*** AND CHOKE ON IT.”

