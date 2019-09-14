Taika Waititi To Collaborate With Michael Fassbender For Next Goal Wins

Actor Michael Fassbender is in final negotiations to star in Taika Waititi’s dramedy “Next Goal Wins“.

Waititi has penned the script with Iain Morris. He will shoot the Fox Searchlight dramedy before jumping into the next “Thor” movie, reports variety.com.

The movie is based on the 2015 documentary “Next Goal Wins“, which follows the true story of Dutch coach Thomas Rongen, who attempts the impossible task of turning the American Samoa soccer team from losers into winners.

Waititi recently signed back on for “Thor: Love and Thunder“, and postponed his “Akira” movie at Warner Bros.

Fassbender was last seen reprising his role of Magneto in the X-Men movie “Dark Phoenix” and is set for comedic action thriller “Kung Fury 2“.

