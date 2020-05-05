Suspicious Minds Singer Dwight Yoakam Gets Married To Emily Joyce While Maintaining ‘Social Distancing’

Suspicious Minds singer Dwight Yoakam has finally tied the knot with her longtime beau Emily Joyce. We’ve seen Emily’s work on My Hero and Grafters.

The couple revealed about their marriage on Monday. The wedding took place in March and all the safety measures were followed to respect the guidelines during Coronavirus Pandemic.

An official statement was posted by the singer’s team on Instagram. The statement talked about their ceremony and how it was just before the lockdown was announced. Still, the couple made sure to follow the rule od social distancing at the ceremony.

The post read, “Dwight Yoakam and Emily Joyce were married in March just prior to the quarantine in a private ceremony at St Monica Catholic Church,” the post shared, alongside a pair of snapshots of the newlyweds on their big day. “At a time when there is so much uncertainty in the world, there are still happy moments.”

It also added, “In the face of shutdowns and social-distancing requirements, love prevailed, and the less than ten attendees were seated at least six feet from one another. The happy couple has been engaged for several years and has been dating since 2010.”

The belated announcement of the same was explained with the legit reason stating, “withheld out of respect to so many people affected by and on the front lines of this pandemic.”

