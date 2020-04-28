Stranger Things is one of the best series available on Netflix. The series is based out of a small town called Hawkins, Indiana where some unusual supernatural activities are going on and amid all of that, a young boy named Will Byers goes missing. His search operation makes the people of the town discover a lot of unknown and bizarre things about the town. The cast stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer in prominent roles.

In the last season, we lost David aka Jim Hopper, who was also Eleven’s father in the series. After his death, Will’s mom, Joyce played by Winona, hands her the last letter Jim wrote for his daughter, Eleven.

There’s not even a single person who didn’t cry while Eleven was reading the letter in the 3rd season of Stranger Things. The letter said:

There’s something I’ve been wanting to talk to you both about. I know this is a difficult conversation, but I care about you both very much. And I know that you care about each other very much. And that’s why it’s important that we set these boundaries moving forward, so we can build an environment…where we all feel..comfortable, trusted, and open to sharing our feelings.

Feelings.

Feelings. Jesus. The truth is, for so long, I’d forgotten what those even were. I’ve been stuck in one place, in a cave, you might say. A deep, dark cave. And then, I left some Eggos out in the woods, and you came into my life and for the first time in a long time, I started to feel things again. I started to feel happy. But, lately, I guess I’ve been feeling…distant from you. Like you’re – you’re pulling away from me or something. I miss playing board games every night, making triple-decker Eggo extravagances at sunrise, watching westerns together before we doze off. But I know you’re getting older. Growing. And I guess…if I’m being honest, that’s what scares me. I don’t want things to change.

So, I think that maybe that’s why I cam in here, to try to maybe…stop that change. To turn back the clock. To make things go back to how they were. But I know that’s naive. That’s just…not how life works. It’s moving. Always moving, whether you like it or not. And, yeah, sometimes it’s painful. Sometimes it’s sad. And sometimes…it’s surprising.

So, you know what? Keep growing up kid. Don’t let me stop you. Make mistakes, learn from ’em, and when life hurts you, because it will, remember the hurt. The hurt is good. It means you’re out of that cave. But, please, if you don’t mind, for the sake of your poor old dad, keep the door open three inches.

Watch the video here and keep some tissues handy already.

Isn’t the most beautiful letter ever?

Meanwhile, the makers of Stranger Things released the teaser of the upcoming season and we saw Hopper alive in it. We are really excited and can’t wait for season 4 to air ASAP!

