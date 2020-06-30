Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown’s UNSEEN Pictures Of Latest Transformation Will Spellbind You!

Stranger Things fame Millie Bobby Brown is all over the news. The actress recently shared the first look of her upcoming film, Enola Holmes. She will be portraying the role of Sherlock Holmes’ sister. Fans are more than excited to see her sharing space with Henry Cavill. But another reason why she’s grabbing eyeballs is because of her latest makeover. Well, we have some unseen pictures that will spellbind you.

For the unversed, recently Millie shared pictures of her blonde avatar. The Godzilla actress was sunbathing as she posed for a picture alongside her dog. Fans have usually witnessed her in short hair, so this turned out to be a total surprise.

Now, a fan has shared some unseen pictures of the actress. Millie Bobby Brown can be seen all smiles in the images. She’s wearing a black top, in a total unfiltered avatar. She complimented her look with spectacles, a simple necklace.

The Stranger Things actress has her long blonde hair tied in a half bun this time. With her dog in her hand, Millie Bobby Brown poses for one of her cutest looks.

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, fans have been more than excited for Stranger Things. The show isn’t releasing until next year but the hype doesn’t cease to end.

Recently, David Harbour who plays Jim Hopper teased the fans. In a conversation with Deadline, the actor shared, “I’m really excited to let people see these really deep colors in him. Each season we see a different side of him. Last season was… a bit wackier, and I loved playing that. Now [in Stranger Things 4] he is painted in a bit of a darker palette; he’s able to express some of these really deep things that we’ve… hinted at with the boxes in Season 2.”

