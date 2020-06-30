Turns out the feud between DJ Akademiks and Freddie Gibbs is still on. While it all began with AK calling Gibbs “absolutely irrelevant”, the war of words has now become nasty. In a Twitter dual, Freddie asked Ak to prove he did not have oral s*x with Tekashi. Below is all you need to know.

Following his absolutely irrelevant remark, Freddie Gibbs in a tweet wrote that he would give $5,000 to any women willing to admit they actually slept with Akademiks. To which Akademiks replied, “Freddie…don’t play urself…u no even more successful more than me. Relax ur self kid. U underground. Don’t try to ever play me. If u really wanna try me…a BLOGGER. Let’s go.”

“Bring all ur statements of how much you made as a rapper.. and I’ll bring up tax statements of what I made as a BLOGGER. and lets compare. U can’t compare to Jeezy…he been lit for mad years. U a lil nigga. and i Doubt u compare 2 me. But… Drop ur shit… I’m down. Mr Gibbs.”

Akademiks added, “@ Freddie Gibbs I love u for the mere fact u love talking shit like I do…but u tryna talk crazy to Jeezy who a legend. Show me what u made in the last 3 years as a rapper…Im a blogger…i’ll compare. If u don’t beat me by an outstanding margin. STFU. u can’t compare to jeezy.”

This was enough to trigger a Twitter war with the two fighting over many things. Freddie Gibbs told Akademiks that his son’s bedroom is bigger than his house. AK had a come back for that too. Things escalated badly when Freddie in his next tweet asked AK to prove that he did not have oral s*x with his BFF Tekashi.

And Freddie Gibbs said, "Words from a man who sucks p*nis."

Well, the feud only kept going on. Next, Akademiks invited Gibbs to his Everyday Struggle. While he did not say yes, but he didn’t deny either.

What turn this rivalry takes is with the future. Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments section below.

