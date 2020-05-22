Singer Lily Allen says her boyfriend, “Stranger Things” star David Harbour, wooed her by wearing her “terrible” merchandise on their first date.

The singer looked back at the start of their relationship in an interview with Daily Star, reports dailymail.co.uk. “Ever since the beginning of my career — I suppose it’s my self hatred and low self-esteem — I presume no one would want to have Lily Allen written on a T-shirt,” Allen said.

Harbour bought some fake Lily Allen merchandise on eBay and tried to impress her wearing it for their romantic date.

“David wasn’t impressed with my last merch. He said it was c****y quality and he got some off eBay. We were on our first date in London and I went round to his place he was like ‘Do you think I should wear this or not?’ It was terrible. It wasn’t even Fruit of the Loom and it was green. I was like I am sure I have never approved that,” added the 35-year-old singer, who is currently isolating with the “Stranger Things” actor and her daughters.

Talking about Harbour’s relaxed eating habits in lockdown, the singer insisted that she is “trying to cook healthy” in a bid to help him “lose weight”.

Allen separated from Sam Cooper in 2015 after about four years of marriage. The former couple announced they finalised their divorce in 2018. The singer started dating Harbour in 2019.

