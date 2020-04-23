Straight Outta Compton Star Jason Mitchell ARRESTED With 4 Felony Charges Including Drugs & Weapons

Jason Mitchell, who is known for his work in Straight Outta Compton and Chi has been arrested for multiple reasons in Mississippi. The reports have been doing rounds since early morning and the news is developing since then.

It’s been said Jason has been arrested for felony weapons and drug charges. Also, not just one or two, but the actor has been slapped with four felony charges. The incident happened on Wednesday when he was taken to the Harrison County Jail.

Jason Mitchell is well known for his role of Eazy-E in Straight Outta Compton which was the N.W.A biopic. According to TMZ, out of the four felony charges, two are for ‘possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute’, and the other two are for ‘possession of a weapon by a felon’.

The report also stated that Jason was caught in the act with two guns in his possession. Those guns are identified as Glock 19 pistol and a mini Draco AK47 semi-automatic pistol.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!