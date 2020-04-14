Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy Is All Set To Make A Comeback With A Physical Re-Release & Here’s All You Need To Know

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy is returning back to our lives and it’s all possible because of its physical re-release. This is become possible because of a shop named Limited Run Games.

Back in 2003, we saw the super success of its original game which also featured what was said as ‘greatest lightsaber combat’ in the history of Star Wars’ era.

Limited Run Games took to its Twitter handle and posted, “Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast & Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy will be available in limited quantity for the PC on Friday, 4/24 at 10 am & 6 pm ET.

Classic Editions feature a 90’s blister-pack and CEs come with standard items from our Star Wars CE line!”

For those who want to grab their hands on the game, they can pre-order it from Limited Run. The process will start on 24th June and it will be held on their official website.

As of now, the game is just available in the US and transportation to India and other countries will be a problem for months now due to the current global crisis.

Recently Mark Hamill penned a note for Star Wars fans. He started by noting when he was testing for his role in “A New Hope”, along with Harrison Ford and the late Carrie Fisher in 1976, that “there’s no way we could have known what an incredibly rich and imaginative set of adventures this obscure little space movie would launch, inspire eight more chapters to tell the entire Skywalker story”.

The actor appeared in six of the nine films as Luke Skywalker. Hamill played Luke for a final time in 2019’s “Rise of Skywalker”.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!