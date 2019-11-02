Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2’s Release Date REVEALED!

Sony’s Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is cited as one of the best films of 2018. Fans loved the film not only for the story but how amazing the graphics and the VFX of the film was.

Spider-Verse showed us the story of Miles Morales and his journey as the Spider-Man. It showed us how there are multi-verses with different people as Spider-Man and we also got our handsome Peter Parker, albeit twisted.

The way the first part ended, it was obvious it is going to have a sequel. Well, here’s a piece of good news for all the fans. The makers of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse took to their Twitter page and officially confirmed the sequel and also announced the release date. As Spider-Verse is all about graphic, even the announcement was entirely in that style.

The official Twitter page of the film shared a 10-second glitchy graphic video showing us the spider logo and announcing that the film will hit the screens on April 8, 2022.

We are super excited for the second part!

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse was awarded the Best Animated Picture at Oscar this year.

