Thalaiva Rajinikanth To Be Honoured By Indian Government At IFFI!

Just a while ago, Prakash Javedekar – Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, treated us and all the Thalaiva fans present across the nation with good news as he revealed about honouring the megastar Rajinikanth with the Icon Of Golden Jubilee at IFFI (International Film Festival Of India).

Rajinikanth will be honoured for his unparallel contribution to Indian film industry during the event that will be held in Goa from 20-28 November.

In recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema, during the past several decades, I am happy to announce that the award for the ICON OF GOLDEN JUBILEE OF #IFFI2019 is being conferred on cine star Shri S Rajnikant.

Rajinikanth too thanked the Indian Government for their gesture. He tweeted, “I thank the government of India for this prestigious honour bestowed upon me on the golden jubilee of the International film festival of India #IFFI2019.”

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth recently shared about a deep bond with Uttarakhand which brings him to the hill state almost every year. He said he finds peace in its atmosphere.

The southern star, who is regarded nothing less than a demigod by his millions of followers, this time arrived in Rishikesh with his daughter Aishwarya. He stayed at the Dayanand Ashram and attended the ‘Ganga aarti’ in the evening. He also prayed at the ‘samadhi’ of his guru.

The Dayanand Ashram is situated on the banks of Ganga River and is a unique centre for the study of Vedas and Sanskrit. It is unique in the sense that the lessons are conducted in English. There is a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.

