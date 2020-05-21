South Central Fame Maia Campbell Arrested For Illegal Street Racing!

The 43-years-old actress Maia Campbell has been arrested on Saturday. She was amongst the 44 members who were busted for practices like illegal street racing. Maia was last seen on the big screen in 2017’s Doctor Impostor.

Best known for the portrayal of Nicole in South Central, Maia Campbell was arrested in Atlanta. As per the police, all arrests are made for activities related to street racing. About 114 citations were issued, 29 vehicles were impounded, and four firearms were recovered, including a semi-automatic rifle.

APD was helped by the Georgia State Patrol, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Atlanta Department of Corrections.

Chief of Police for the City of Atlanta, Erika Shields said, “We pledged to deal with these speeders and reckless drivers who have shown a complete disregard for the safety of others with these dangerous antics. This weekend, with the help of our law enforcement partners, we made inroads. We will continue to impound, arrest, and seek costly fines for those individuals who choose Atlanta for this senseless behavior.” (As per the statement)

Maia Campbell is best known for her roles in South Central and In The House.

