Jude Law To Become A Father For The 6th Time, Deets Inside

Actor Jude Law is set to become a father for the sixth time, with the actor expecting his first baby with wife Phillipa Coan, whom he got married to last year.

The 47-year-old actor is already a father of five.

Jude Law and his wife were last spotted walking together while shopping in London on Sunday, reports dailymail.co.uk. Coan was flaunting her baby bump during the shopping trip. She was wearing navy loungewear and sunglasses, while Law was seen carrying bags of a grocery store.

A close friend shared that they are ecstatic about expanding their family.

“He and Phillipa are blissfully happy together and delighted to add to their family. Everyone is really excited for the new arrival,” said the friend.

The pregnancy news comes months after Jude Law, who has five children from three previous relationships, shared that he is looking forward to having more children.

“I love it, so absolutely why not? I’m very lucky to be involved with someone I’m madly in love with… The idea of having more children would be just wonderful. I’m fortunate to be with someone where I’m having more fun than I’ve ever had in my life. We have an incredibly stable and healthy, wonderful family existence and that involves my kids who are young adults… and then the younger ones are just so much joy and so much fun,” Jude Law said at that time.

