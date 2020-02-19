Sonic the Hedgehog: Jim Carrey Shares Why He Decided To Play The Evil Genius Dr Robotnik

Hollywood star Jim Carrey says he enjoyed playing evil genius in the upcoming film “Sonic the Hedgehog”. “I had so much fun with that, and with the entire film,” Carrey said.

“I got to play with weird and wonderful gizmos in Robotnik’s lab and fly around in his spaceship, on a crane,” he added.

The actor admitted to having great affection for his on-screen nemesis, saying: “Sonic represents the power of innocence and play. He’s a pure soul who’s loving his life because there’s always fun to be had, which is also my philosophy. I wake up every day and do what I’m passionate about.”

Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, “Sonic the Hedgehog” tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In the live-action adventure comedy, Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The film will release in India on February 28. It will be exclusively distributed in India by Viacom18 Studios.

Jim Carrey was delighted to take on the challenge to play the evil genius.

“The wonderful thing about Robotnik is that he’s not only the smartest man in the room, he’s the smartest man on the planet – a madman with an I.Q. over 300,” said Carrey.

Talking about the role, the actor shared: “He represents pure intelligence that’s been screwed up by ego and has moved into the realm of spiritual stupidity. Robotnik was never loved or nurtured, so he hates the world because he feels it had abandoned him. Robotnik wants to be the warden of a mechanised prison that controls the universe. It was wonderful to physicalise that evil and act as if there’s always a spotlight on him.”

“Sonic the Hedgehog” director Jeff Fowler was thrilled to have Carrey aboard.

“Reimagining Robotnik was a little tricky because in the game he’s, well, not the most grounded figure. Jim and I found a way to make Robotnik more modern and believable, while still being bigger than life. Jim really helped shape Robotnik, through his vocalizations and movements. I am so grateful for his input and creativity. Jim is smart, funny, and completely original. He made the character his own,” Fowler said.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!