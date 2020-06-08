Snoop Dogg On Voting For The First Time In 2020: “For Many Years They Had Me Brainwashed”

Rapper Snoop Dogg has shared that he will be voting for the first time ever this November.

Snoop Dogg, who is known for numbers like “Young, Wild & Free” and “Drop It Like It’s Hot” among many others, was speaking on Real 92.3 radio show, Big Boy’s Neighborhood, reports people.com.

While speaking on the show, Snoop Dogg shared why he has never voted and why he feels it’s especially important to make his voice heard in the 2020 election.

The rapper thought he wasn’t allowed to vote after being convicted of a felony in 1990 and 2007.

“For many years they had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn’t vote because you had a criminal record. I didn’t know that. My record’s been expunged so now I can vote,” he said.

Sharing his thoughts on President Donald Trump, he clearly said that he would not be voting for the Republican in November.

“I ain’t never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I’m going to get out and vote because I can’t stand to see this punk in office one more year,” he said.

Snoop Dogg also said that he would have to go out to vote before he could encourage others to do the same.

“We got to make a difference, I can’t talk about it and not be about it. I can’t tell you to do it and then not go do it. If I tell you to do something, I done it already.”

The rapper also said he wants to “lead by example” during the COVID-19 pandemic by reminding people to stay home.

The rapper said he’s been “keeping (himself) busy and staying active” during self-isolation.

“I’ve been up and down. I’m a human, I have good days, bad days, but I’m more locked in so I like to pace so either walk around in circles, watch things on TV, play video games,” he said.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!