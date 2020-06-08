Justin Bieber Pledges To Stand Against Racial Injustice: “I Have Benefited Off Of Black Culture”

Pop sensation Justin Bieber who has been vocal about the Black Lives Matter initiative has now pledged to raise his voice against racial injustice. The ‘Baby’ singer accepted that he has “benefited off of black culture”, and spoke about his stand about the recent controversy in his latest Instagram post.

Going back, Justin Bieber at the very beginning of his career when he was 13, was mentored by Usher. In his Instagram post, he made it clear that he owes a lot to the black culture that has inspired and influenced him.

Justin Bieber wrote, “I am inspired by black culture. I have benefited off of black culture. My style, how I sing, dance, perform, and my fashion have all been influenced and inspired by black culture.”

The 26-year-old singer further said that he is committed to bringing change around himself, doing his bit as a contribution to the movement. “I am committed to using my platform from this day forward to learn, to speak up about racial injustice and systemic oppression, and to identify ways to be a part of much-needed change,” he added.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Justin Bieber spoke up after the George Floyd killing. Last week, the ‘What Do You Mean’ singer and wife Hailey Bieber condemned the gruesome killing. Hailey even spoke about the privilege that she has due to her colour and she did not realise it for a long time.

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-America was choked to death by an on-duty police officer by pinning his knee on former’s neck in Minneapolis. This gave rise to outrage across the US and also in the different parts of the world. The Black Lives Matter initiative has got the momentum now and rightly so.

