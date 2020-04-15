Singer Ciara & Russel Wilson Share An Exciting Gender Revealing Video Of Their Newborn Baby!

Singer Ciara & Russel Wilson recently shared the big news with their fans as they made the gender announcement of their new family member. The singer shared an adorable video clip on Instagram in which she along with her husband and two kids announce that they are all set to welcome a baby boy.

Ciara captioned the video, “Gender Reveal!! What’s it gong to be @DangeRussWilson ?!! Aaaaaah!!! ‬💃🏽❤️🍼 ‬”

In the video we see Ciara asking her children if they want a little sister or brother. While her son Future was quite clear about his preference i.e. brother, daughter Sienna didn’t say much. When she asked Wilson about it, he said, “You know what I want it to be!”

The singer herself said she was fine with whatever gender God wanted for the family.

We must say the whole family looked breathtaking together in the video as they were having a great time making the announcement in a field.

Many fans from around the world and the couple’s friends have poured down their wishes after the big announcement. We wish the family a great time ahead!

Three months earlier, Ciara announced her pregnancy on Instagram and now it’s indeed a treat for fans to know more details about the upcoming baby.

Recently Ciara also talked about how it’s like being pregnant during ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to her Instagram story, she said, “Ultrasound visits during this era of COVID-19 is a bummer because my hubby @DangeRussWilson can’t come in with me to my visit. What a time we’re living in.”

