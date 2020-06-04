Selena Gomez’s Ex The Weeknd Is Back With Bella Hadid Yet AGAIN?

Hollywood has seen some out of the box relationships. From Selena Gomez-Justin Bieber to Gigi Hadid-Zayn Malik – these couples had a weirdly on and off relationship. Similar is with Bella Hadid and The Weeknd. And guess what? They may just have reconciled. Below is the scoop you need.

For the unversed, Bella Hadid and The Weeknd first sparked romance rumours in 2015. Ever since their relationship has been hitting the roadblock time and again. In fact, there came a time when the Starboy singer moved on. He started dating Rare singer Selena Gomez. They even made it official at the Met Gala 2017 with a peck on the lips. The same year in October, ‘Abelena’ as their fans called them, was over.

Soon after, The Weeknd was spotted below Bella Hadid’s house. And that was reason enough for fans to believe they were back together. They were even spotted kissing at the Coachella festival in 2018.

Cut to 2019, the couple was said to have split again in August. “They are in different places right now, physically and mentally. Bella is prepping for her fashion week commitments and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut,” revealed a source close to E! News.

Now, amid the lockdown, reports suggest that the duo has started communicating again.

A source close to US Weekly now reveals, “Bella Hadid and The Weeknd have been in touch recently. And while the two could just be friends, there was always the chance they’d reconcile. She [Bella] still has feelings for The Weeknd and there’s always a possibility that they will get back together down the line, but for right now, she’s single. They still have a great deal of love and respect for each other and will remain friends.”

Now does this mean they are on the way to reconcile again as a couple? Only time will tell.

