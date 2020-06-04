Avengers: Endgame Trivia #71: THIS Scene Was Shot At The Premiere Of The Film & Was Included In Post-Credits

Avengers: Endgame Trivia #71: Marvel and end-credit scenes – still a better love story than Twilight. In The Avengers’ much talked about Shawarma eating post-credit scene we see our major league Avengers like Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk and Jeremey Renner’s Hawkeye just chilling at a restaurant.

But there have been many interesting theories behind that 30-second dialogue-less scene. Apart from Chris Evans’ CGI-fitted beardless head, even Chris Hemsworth had to look pumped up as Thor after he lost 30 pounds.

Buzzfeed published a trivia about the mentioned scene which reads, “The end credit scene in The Avengers where, after the battle in New York, the team just sits there silently eating shawarma was shot only AFTER the premiere of the movie because everyone enjoyed the joke so much.”

The trivia was further elaborated on Syfy Wire, “The movie’s second post-credits sequence finds Captain America (Chris Evans), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), Black Widow, Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) munching on the Middle Eastern speciality; the scene stemmed from a joke Tony makes after redirecting a nuclear bomb into the Chitauri wormhole and saving New York from utter destruction. However, the short gag was filmed long after the movie had wrapped, while Whedon and the cast were doing press for it. “

Director of The Avengers said, “I made a joke about, we should see them all eating shwarma for 30 seconds, and then, two months later, [Kevin’s] like, ‘I think we can do it,’ It was while we were doing press after the premiere at the hotel. There was a shawarma place like three blocks away. Since Chris Evans had a beard at the time, he was fitted with a fake giant jaw that he had to hide with his hand.”

