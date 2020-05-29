Selena Gomez VS Demi Lovato: From BFFs To The Taylor Swift Dig – How The Disney Duo Drifted Apart – CELEBRITY RIVALS #12

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato, both belong to the Disney squad. The duo first collaborated for Barney and Friends when they were just 7. Soon, they became inseparable and were the strength of pillar for each other for years. However, things eventually fell apart and the BFFs are no longer friends today.

For the unversed, Selena Gomez played Gianna and Demi Lovato played Angela on Barney and Friends. Even the show’s director Fred Holmes revealed how the two clicked from the early days on sets. The two moved on with their respective careers. The Rare singer played the lead in Wizards Of Waverly Place (2007). Lovato, on the other hand, was an integral part of Camp Rock. The film franchise even starred Jonas Brothers (Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Nick Jonas in leads).

Getting stronger than ever, both the beauties would often rave about each other’s work during public events. However, trouble in paradise began with Taylor Swift. Yes, with Taylor dating Joe Jonas and Selena Gomez dating Nick Jonas – both reportedly had a lot to chit chat on!

Demi Lovato even hinted at their cracked relationship when a fan in 2010 asked her how her BFF was doing. To this, the Sorry, Not Sorry singer replied, “Ask Taylor (Swift)”

Ever since, Demi and Selena had never openly spoken of their close friendship. While time and again, the duo have supported each other’s highlight points – things didn’t seem to be as perfect as it was during their young days.

Although in October 2017, they reunited for InStyle Awards, Selena ended up unfollowing her former BFF in January, 2018. Not just that, she even unfollowed 278 more people.

Demi Lovato too unfollowed her in January 2018 amid her tough days. A source close to ET even revealed that the This Is Me singer does not want to involve in any kind of estranged relationship.

Cut to April 2020, Demi in a conversation with Harper’s Bazaar said she and Selena Gomez are ‘not friends’ anymore.

“When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have love for them. But I’m not friends with her, so it felt… I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best,” said Lovato.

While people still believe that there’s no animosity and the two have only drifted apart, only time will tell where Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato’s friendship really stands.

