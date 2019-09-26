Selena Gomez Feels “People Were Taking Advantage” Of Her! Deets Inside

The Come and Get It hit maker, Selena Gomez has been a through a lot lately. From her on and off relationship with Baby singer Justin Bieber coming to an end to her mental health dwindling and visiting a rehab, the 27 year old singer-actress has come out as a stronger person.

And now, in her first vodcast, Giving Back Generation, Selena spoke about her personality change and now she has learned life lessons. Featuring with her best friends, Courtney Barry, Raquelle Stevens and Ashley Cook the four BFF’s spoke at length about friendship an life lessons.

It was then that Selena eventually admitted, “Before I was such a wild card, I would tell everybody my story, I would invite people into my home. But I think what I learned about trust is to just not spread myself so thin, and I began to trust all of you because you allowed for that to happen…. People were taking advantage of me.”

As reported by Billboard, Selena also confessed to being the trouble maker of her group, “I’m the troublemaker of the group, a little mischievous. I like to make things interesting. And I feel that’s a crucial part of friendship. And I have the safest people to do that with, let’s just be honest. For me, I like, I don’t know, that’s what I love, I love getting reactions out of Ashley, I love performing, I love adventure.”

The episode made headlines after Justine Beiber’s wife, Hailey Baldwin commented with a wink emoji on a picture of the episode in the making was shared by Raquelle on Instagram a few hours ago! Well looks like the ladies have finally put their differences aside and are happily moving on in their lives.

