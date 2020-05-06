Selena Gomez & Bella Hadid’s Rivalry Over The Weeknd OVER? Doesn’t Look Like!

Hollywood has often seen celebs getting into a feud over their mutual partners. It happened with Angelina Jolie in the Laura Dern-Jonny Lee Miller scenario, who is also involved currently in the Brad Pitt-Jennifer Aniston row. Similar is the case with Selena Gomez, who’d been stranded over Hailey Baldwin-Justin Bieber and Bella Hadid-The Weeknd.

The Starboy singer had been in an on and off relationship ever since 2015 with Victoria’s supermodel. In between their break, The Weeknd started dating Selena Gomez in 2016. The latter duo even confirmed their relationship at the Met Gala 2017, as they sealed a kiss at the red carpet. Although they soon called it quits in 2017, owing to it all, Bella Hadid and Sel got into a rivalry.

The latest development, however, suggested that the bad blood was over when fans quickly noticed that Bella had started following Selena Gomez on her Instagram. Fans started rejoicing because of what better than a woman supporting other women? Social media was stormed with comments on the supermodel’s act.

However, their hopes were shattered when within 24 hours, Bella Hadid within 24 hours, unfollowed Selena Gomez again. We wonder why she did it after all?

Meanwhile, the Rare singer seems to be at the best phase of her career. Selena Gomez recently announced her own cosmetic line, Rare Beauty. She also has been taking the opportunity to help people dealing with anxiety and depression.

Selena hit the roadblock in her career when she was diagnosed with lupus and underwent a kidney transplant. Her best friend Francia Raisa volunteered to be her donor.

Meanwhile, Bella Hadid is making the most of the lockdown spending time with sister Gigi Hadid, who recently announced her pregnancy with One Direction fame singer Zayn Malik.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!